PPL (PPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $28.72, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 6.49% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion, up 4.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $7.3 billion, which would represent changes of +12.77% and -7.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.5, so we one might conclude that PPL is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

