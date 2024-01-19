PPL (PPL) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

PPL (PPL) closed the most recent trading day at $26.01, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.7%.

The energy and utility holding company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.74% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 6.72% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.38, signifying a 35.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.08 billion, showing a 9.04% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. PPL presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, PPL is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.12. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.65 for its industry.

We can also see that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

