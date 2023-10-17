PPL (PPL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with PPL (PPL) standing at $24.21, reflecting a +0.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 5.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 10.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PPL in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.46, signifying a 12.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.2 billion, indicating a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $7.97 billion, indicating changes of +12.06% and +0.87%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. PPL presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, PPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.28. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.78.

We can additionally observe that PPL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

