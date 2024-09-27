PPL (PPL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with PPL (PPL) standing at $32.88, reflecting a +0.86% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

The the stock of energy and utility holding company has risen by 2.68% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 3.46% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PPL in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking a 2.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion, up 5.75% from the year-ago period.

PPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $8.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.5% and -1.07%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. At present, PPL boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, PPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.98. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.62 for its industry.

We can also see that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.78. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.8 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.