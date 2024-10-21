PPL (PPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) ended the recent trading session at $32.73, demonstrating a +0.21% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 0.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 0.14% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.42, indicating a 2.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.15 billion, indicating a 5.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.72 per share and a revenue of $8.22 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.5% and -1.07%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PPL. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. As of now, PPL holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, PPL is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.01. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.6.

It is also worth noting that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.81 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

PPL Corporation (PPL)

