PPL (PPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $32.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.01%.

The energy and utility holding company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.84% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 2.2% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PPL in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.42, showcasing a 2.33% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.15 billion, indicating a 5.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $8.22 billion, which would represent changes of +7.5% and -1.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% upward. As of now, PPL holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, PPL is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.67. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.45 for its industry.

We can also see that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

