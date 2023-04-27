PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $28.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.55% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 2.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 4.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.86 billion, up 4.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $7.55 billion, which would represent changes of +12.06% and -4.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% lower. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.63.

It is also worth noting that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

