PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $29.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 0.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 0.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, up 7.08% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% higher. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.25.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

