PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed the most recent trading day at $29.68, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 0.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 1.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

PPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 6.8% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.41, so we one might conclude that PPL is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

