PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $29.32, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 0.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 0.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.

PPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.59 billion, up 6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% higher. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, PPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.07, so we one might conclude that PPL is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

