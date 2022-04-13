PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $28.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 8.79% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 8.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.62 billion, up 8.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $6.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.19% and +10.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.27% lower within the past month. PPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.11. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.11.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.