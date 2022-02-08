PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $29.53, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 3.11% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 2.58% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2022. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 49.15%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% lower. PPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, PPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.12.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

