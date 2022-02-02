PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed the most recent trading day at $29.71, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 1.57% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 3.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2022. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 49.15%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% lower. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PPL has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.51 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.22.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.