PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $30.14, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 4.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 8.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

PPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.29%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note PPL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.9, which means PPL is trading at a premium to the group.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

