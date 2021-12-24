PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $29.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 2.65% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 3.18% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.46%.

PPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $6.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -51.25% and -10.8%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PPL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.44, which means PPL is trading at a premium to the group.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.