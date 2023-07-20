PPL (PPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $27.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 0.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 2.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

PPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.73 billion, up 2.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $7.73 billion, which would represent changes of +12.77% and -2.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PPL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.78.

Also, we should mention that PPL has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

