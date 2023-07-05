PPL (PPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $26.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 0.3% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 0.03% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

PPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.73 billion, up 2.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $7.73 billion, which would represent changes of +12.77% and -2.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, PPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.76.

We can also see that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

