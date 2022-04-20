PPL (PPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed the most recent trading day at $30.17, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 11.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 6.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

PPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion, up 8.44% from the year-ago period.

PPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $6.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.19% and +10.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.27% lower. PPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.3.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.