PPL (PPL) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $30.17 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 2.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, up 6.8% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher within the past month. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, PPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.06.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

