PPL (PPL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, PPL (PPL) was up +1.43% at $34.76. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 1.12% outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 0.84% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.39, indicating a 2.63% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.98 billion, indicating a 5.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.82 per share and a revenue of $8.91 billion, indicating changes of +7.69% and +5.27%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Currently, PPL is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18 of its industry.

It's also important to note that PPL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.62.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.