PPL (PPL) Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat in Q4

PPL Corporation PPL reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents by 27%. The bottom line also narrowed 4.3% from the year-ago earnings of 23 cents per share.



On a GAAP basis, PPL Corporation recorded EPS of 18 cents compared with 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.



PPL Corporation reported operating EPS of $1.05 in 2021, up 5% from $1.00 in 2020.

Revenues

Total revenues of $1,485 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,435 million by 3.5%. The top line improved 8.3% from the year-ago figure of $1,371 million.



PPL Corporation reported total revenues of $5,783 million in 2021, up 6% from $5,474 million in 2020.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter amounted to $1,177 million, up 19% from the year-ago quarter’s $993 million, due to an increase in other operating and maintenance expenses by 21.3%.

Operating income was $308 million, down 19% from the year-ago figure of $378 million.

Interest expenses were $108 million, down 30% from the year-ago figure of $155 million.

Segment Update

Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 11 cents per share, on par with the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 15 cents per share, down 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Corporate and Other: The segment incurred a loss of 4 cents per share for the quarter, on par with the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Financial Position

As of Dec 31, 2021, PPL had cash and cash equivalents of $3,571 million compared with $442 million on Dec 31, 2020.

Long-term debt was $10,666 million as of Dec 31, 2021 compared with $13,615 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2021 was $2,270 million compared with $2,746 million in 2020.

PPL Corporation announced the completion of the targeted $1 billion in share repurchases through Dec 31, 2021.

Zacks Rank

PPL Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

