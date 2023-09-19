PPL (PPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $25.51, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 1.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PPL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.2 billion, up 3.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $7.97 billion, which would represent changes of +12.06% and +0.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.97.

We can also see that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

