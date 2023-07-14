PPL (PPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $26.76, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 0.59% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.73 billion, up 2.25% from the prior-year quarter.

PPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $7.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.77% and -2.23%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PPL has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.89 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.84, so we one might conclude that PPL is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PPL has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

