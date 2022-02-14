PPL (PPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $28.35, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 4.37% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 2.7% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, down 49.15% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% lower. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.84.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

