PPL (PPL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

PPL (PPL) ended the recent trading session at $37.31, demonstrating a -1.74% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

The energy and utility holding company's stock has climbed by 6.63% in the past month, exceeding the Utilities sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.45, showcasing a 7.14% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.19 billion, reflecting a 5.99% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $8.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.06% and +2.43%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.26% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, PPL is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.46. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.43.

It is also worth noting that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.9 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

