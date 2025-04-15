PPL (PPL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $35.37, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

The energy and utility holding company's shares have seen an increase of 0.85% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PPL in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.55, showcasing a 1.85% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.38 billion, indicating a 3.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.82 per share and a revenue of $8.51 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.69% and +0.51%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, PPL is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.16, so one might conclude that PPL is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

