PPL (PPL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

PPL (PPL) closed at $39.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 4.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PPL in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.62 billion, up 4.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.95 per share and a revenue of $9.53 billion, signifying shifts of +7.73% and +5.35%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. PPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PPL has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.08 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.81.

One should further note that PPL currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.