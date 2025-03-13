PPL (PPL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, PPL (PPL) reached $34.15, with a +0.53% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.96%.

The the stock of energy and utility holding company has fallen by 1.59% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 0.13% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PPL in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.56, indicating a 3.7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.39 billion, indicating a 3.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.82 per share and a revenue of $8.46 billion, representing changes of +7.69% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% lower. PPL presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.65. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.86.

We can also see that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.6.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.