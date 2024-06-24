PPL (PPL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, PPL (PPL) reached $28.17, with a +0.75% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.09%.

The energy and utility holding company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.51% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 6.13% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, PPL is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.91 billion, up 4.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $8.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.88% and -0.62%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, PPL is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.63, so one might conclude that PPL is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PPL's PEG ratio is currently 2.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.