PPL (NYSE:PPL) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.41

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.41 per share on the 1st of July. This means the annual payment is 5.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

PPL's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 31.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 68%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

PPL Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:PPL Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$1.40 to US$1.66. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.7% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. It's not great to see that PPL's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.5% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about PPL's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for PPL that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

