PPL Likely to Beat Q1 Earnings Estimates: How to Play the Stock?

PPL Corporation PPL is expected to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 8, before market open. This utility benefits from systematic investment in infrastructure and strong performance from its domestic operations.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 61 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.67%.



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The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $2.62 billion, indicating growth of 4.65% from the year-ago reported figure.



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PPL’s Earnings Surprise History

PPL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 0.42%.



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What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PPL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.41%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Worth a Look

Another utility, SOLV Energy Inc. MWH, also has the perfect combination of two factors to register an earnings beat this season. MWH currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.45%.



A couple of stocks from the same industry that reported positive earnings surprise this season are Dominion Energy D and NextEra Energy NEE, among others.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share for Dominion Energy indicates year-over-year growth of 4.94% and 6.21%, respectively. The same for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share for NextEra Energy indicates year-over-year growth of 8.09% and 8.82%, respectively.

Key Factors Influencing PPL’s Q1 Results

PPL Corporation’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from continued economic development across the service territories, driving incremental demand for its services. Robust demand from data centers in Pennsylvania, coupled with increasing private-sector activity in Kentucky, is likely to have supported the company’s first-quarter revenues and earnings growth.



PPL Corporation’s quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from ongoing cost reduction initiatives and energy efficiency programs that support customers. The company’s first-quarter results are likely to benefit from contributions coming from its organic assets that deliver predictable returns.



The issue of equity units during the first-quarter might further have a dilutive impact on earnings in the first quarter.

PPL Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has returned 2.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.8%.



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PPL Stock Trading at a Premium

PPL is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 18.41X compared with the industry average of 16.29X.



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PPL Stock Returns Lower Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits.



PPL’s trailing 12-month ROE is 9.29%, lower than the industry average of 11.17%.



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Investment Consideration for PPL

PPL Corporation plans to invest nearly $23 billion during the 2026-2029 period, with a strong focus on expanding and upgrading its generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure. These investments have already contributed to improved system reliability, leading to a noticeable decline in customer outages as the company continues to modernize and strengthen its network.



The company also benefits from a constructive regulatory framework, with more than 60% of its planned capital expenditures qualifying for contemporaneous recovery. This mechanism helps reduce the adverse effects of regulatory lag on earnings tied to infrastructure investments.



In addition, PPL has implemented standardized engineering, design and operational practices across its utilities to enhance grid automation and resilience against severe weather events. These initiatives are expected to improve service reliability further while enabling the company to efficiently address increasing customer demand.

Summing Up

PPL Corporation is expected to continue benefiting from increasing demand across its service territories, aided by cost-reduction efforts, energy efficiency initiatives and ongoing infrastructure enhancements that improve operational and customer service efficiency.



The company’s strong liquidity position, continued grid modernization investments and rising load demand from data centers, as well as the broader private sector, are likely to remain major growth drivers.



Yet, considering PPL Corporation’s premium valuation and comparatively lower return on equity, investors may want to remain cautious for the time being.





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PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.