PPL Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

PPL Corporation PPL is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.23% in the trailing four quarters, on average.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

With the reopening of the economy, demand from PPL Corp.’s commercial and industrial group might have improved in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, the same from the residential customers is likely to have further increased. Colder weather condition in some of the company’s service territories during this winter season is likely to supporting its results by bumping up demand.



Moreover, the utility’s efforts to manage costs effectively might have aided its performance to some extent.

Estimate

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 72 cents, indicating an increase of 7.46% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for PPL Corp. this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: PPL Corp. has an Earnings ESP of -1.39%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL Corp. carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Consolidated Edison Inc ED is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3, presently.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3, presently.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and is currently a #3 Ranked player.

