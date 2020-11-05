PPL Energy Narrows FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, PPL Energy Corp. (PPL) narrowed its outlook for fiscal 2020 earnings from ongoing operations to a range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share from the prior range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share.

The revised outlook factors in an estimated $0.10 per share unfavorable impact due to COVID-19 through the end of the third quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.42 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

PPL Energy also said its formal process to sell the Western Power Distribution business remains on track. The company added that while it cannot assure of any specific outcome, including whether the transaction will be completed, it continues to expect to announce a transaction in the first half of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.