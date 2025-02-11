PPL Earnings Preview: Recent $PPL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PPL ($PPL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,068,404,250 and earnings of $0.38 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PPL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PPL Insider Trading Activity

PPL insiders have traded $PPL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TADD J HENNINGER (SVP-Finance and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,590 shares for an estimated $671,494 .

. DAVID J BONENBERGER (SVP & COO-Utilities of PPL Sub) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,159 shares for an estimated $606,245 .

. JOHN R III CROCKETT (President of a PPL Subsidiary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,750 shares for an estimated $367,308.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 421 institutional investors add shares of PPL stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PPL Government Contracts

We have seen $2,245,697 of award payments to $PPL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.