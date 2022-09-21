PPL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.65, changing hands as low as $28.62 per share. PPL Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PPL's low point in its 52 week range is $24.98 per share, with $30.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.57.
