PPL Corporation's (PPL) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates

PPL Corporation PPL reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 28 cents, which were on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also improved 21.4% from the year-ago figure of 22 cents.



On a GAAP basis, PPL Corporation recorded an EPS of 26 cents compared with 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.



For 2022, PPL reported operating EPS of $1.41, up 34% from $1.05 in 2021.

Revenues

In the fourth quarter, PPL reported total revenues of $2,290 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,587 million by 44.3%. The top line improved 54.2% from the year-ago figure of $1,485 million.



PPL’s 2022 revenues totaled $7,902 million compared with $5,783 million in 2021.

PPL Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PPL Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter amounted to $1,954 million, up 66% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,177 million. This improvement was due to an increase in other operating and maintenance expenses and a surge in fuel and energy purchases.



The operating income was $336 million, up 9.1% from the year-ago figure of $308 million.



Interest expenses were $152 million, up 40.7% from the year-ago figure of $108 million.

Segmental Updates

Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 10 cents per share, down 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 11 cents.



Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 16 cents per share, up 6.67% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Rhode Island Regulated: Adjusted earnings for the fourth-quarter were 3 cents per share.



Corporate and Other: The segment incurred a loss of a cent per share for the quarter, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 4 cents per share.

Financial Position

As of Dec 31, 2022, PPL had cash and cash equivalents of $356 million compared with $3,571 million on Dec 31, 2021.



The long-term debt was $12,889 million as of Dec 31, 2022 compared with $10,666 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was $1,730 million compared with $2,270 million in 2021.

Guidance

PPL reaffirmed its 2023 earnings forecast range of $1.5 to $1.65 per share, with a midpoint of $1.58 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of $1.6 per share, 2 cents higher than the midpoint.

Zacks Rank

PPL Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

