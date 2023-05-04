PPL Corporation's (PPL) Q1 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates

PPL Corporation PPL reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 48 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 9.1%. The bottom line also improved 17.1% from the year-ago figure of 41 cents.



On a GAAP basis, PPL Corporation recorded an EPS of 39 cents compared with 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

In the first quarter, PPL reported total revenues of $2,415 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,856 million by 30.1%. The top line improved 35.5% from the year-ago figure of $1,782 million.

PPL Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PPL Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the first quarter amounted to $1,917 million, up 44.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,328 million. This increase was due to a surge in fuel and energy purchases.



The operating income was $498 million, up 9.7% from the year-ago figure of $454 million.



Interest expenses were $164 million, up 53.3% from the year-ago figure of $107 million.

Segmental Updates

Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 22 cents per share, down 15.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 26 cents.



Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 19 cents per share, on par with the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Rhode Island Regulated: Adjusted earnings for the first quarter were 10 cents per share.



Corporate and Other: The segment incurred a loss of 3 cents per share for the quarter, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 4 cents per share.

Financial Position

As of Mar 31, 2023, PPL had cash and cash equivalents of $460 million compared with $356 million on Dec 31, 2022.



The long-term debt was $14,481 million as of Mar 31, 2023 compared with $12,889 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 was $430 million compared with $520 million in first-quarter 2022.

Guidance

PPL reaffirmed its 2023 earnings forecast range of $1.5 to $1.65 per share, with a midpoint of $1.58 per share and the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of $1.58 per share is on par with the midpoint.

Zacks Rank

PPL Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

