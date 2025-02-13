PPL Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $177 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $113 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $2.211 billion from $2.031 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $177 Mln. vs. $113 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $2.211 Bln vs. $2.031 Bln last year.

