PPL Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $190 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $209 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.7% to $2.29 billion from $1.49 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $190 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $2.29 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.