PPL Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $113. million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $299 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $2.03 billion from $2.09 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

