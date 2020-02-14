PPL Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $364 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $415 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $431 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.95 billion from $1.94 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $431 Mln. vs. $382 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year.

