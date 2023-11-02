PPL Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $230 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $317 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $2.04 billion from $2.13 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $230 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $2.04 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.60

