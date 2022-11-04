Markets
PPL

PPL Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

November 04, 2022 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $174 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.1% to $2.134 billion from $1.512 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $174 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.42 -Revenue (Q3): $2.134 Bln vs. $1.512 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 to $1.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPL

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter