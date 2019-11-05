Markets
PPL Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $475 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $445 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $445 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $1.93 billion from $1.87 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $445 Mln. vs. $422 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 to $2.45

