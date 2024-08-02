PPL Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $190 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $282 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $1.881 billion from $1.823 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $190 Mln. vs. $112 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.881 Bln vs. $1.823 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.63 to $1.75

