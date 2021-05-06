PPL Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PPL Corporation (PPL):

-Earnings: -$1.84 million in Q1 vs. $0.55 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.39 in Q1 vs. $0.72 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $219 million or $0.28 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.50 billion in Q1 vs. $1.44 billion in the same period last year.

