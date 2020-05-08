PPL Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $554 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $466 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $514 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $2.05 billion from $2.08 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $514 Mln. vs. $508 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $2.05 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.60

