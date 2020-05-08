Markets
PPL

PPL Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $554 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $466 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $514 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $2.05 billion from $2.08 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $514 Mln. vs. $508 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $2.05 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular