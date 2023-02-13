PPL Corporation (PPL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

PPL Corporation PPL is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Feb 17, before market open. The company’s third-quarter earnings were at par with the estimate.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to reflect in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

PPL Corporation’s fourth-quarter results are likely to gain from ongoing capital investments to strengthen infrastructure, and completion of the Narragansett Electric acquisition during the first half of 2022.



Fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from PPL’s cost management initiatives, which are likely to have lowered operation expenses in fourth-quarter 2022 and boosted earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 27.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, implying a year-over-year decline of 6.9%.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -2.41%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Entergy ETR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 16, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.3% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Entergy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is $6.69, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.



Public Service Enterprise Group PEG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 21, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Public Service Enterprise Group’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 2.36%. Its current dividend yield is 3.56% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite's average of 1.53%.



NiSource NI is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 22, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.



NiSource’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 6.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $1.55, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.44%.



