PPL Corporation (PPL) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

PPL Corporation PPL is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 financial results on May 4, before market open. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings were on par with the estimate.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

PPL Corporation’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from ongoing capital investments to strengthen infrastructure and a reduction in O&M expenses through the company’s centralization efforts and asset optimization. Higher demand from residential groups is expected to have boosted first-quarter earnings.



First-quarter earnings are likely to have been adversely impacted by higher interest expenses.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 2.44%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.86 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 4.2%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PPL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.

PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +7.69%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Edison International EIX is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



EIX’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is pegged at 2.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EIX’s 2023 earnings is pinned at $4.74 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.6%.



Eversource Energy ES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 3, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

ES' long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 6.34%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2023 earnings is pinned at $4.36 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.



ES’ long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 6.34%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 earnings is pinned at $4.36 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.



Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +115.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The 2023 bottom-line estimate for BEP is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per unit, implying year-over-year growth of 95%.



PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

