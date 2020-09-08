Dividends
PPL

PPL Corporation (PPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

PPL Corporation (PPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.415 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PPL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.29, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPL was $28.29, representing a -23.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.83 and a 56.13% increase over the 52 week low of $18.12.

PPL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). PPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports PPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.5%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PPL as a top-10 holding:

  • Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)
  • First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)
  • Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENFR with an increase of 19.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PPL at 5.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPL

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    6 days ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular