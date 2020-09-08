PPL Corporation (PPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

PPL Corporation (PPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.415 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PPL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.29, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPL was $28.29, representing a -23.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.83 and a 56.13% increase over the 52 week low of $18.12.

PPL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). PPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports PPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.5%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPL as a top-10 holding:

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENFR with an increase of 19.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PPL at 5.16%.

